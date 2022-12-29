TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

MTB opened at $143.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

