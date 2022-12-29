Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $38.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCNNF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $6.95 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.