Trumpcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.44 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.44 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.58 or 0.07224019 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00067239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007968 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.