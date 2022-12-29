UBS Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $215.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 2.3 %

FDX stock opened at $173.05 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.24.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.