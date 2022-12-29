Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $26.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.
Several research firms have commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
URBN stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
