Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $26.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,264,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,499,000 after acquiring an additional 376,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 16.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after acquiring an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,445,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,995,000 after acquiring an additional 73,048 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.