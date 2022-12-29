Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 207,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $332.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $235,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

