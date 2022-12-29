Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,900 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the November 30th total of 394,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $104,709,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,489,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,989,000 after acquiring an additional 914,169 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1,764.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,923,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,875,000 after acquiring an additional 230,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,624,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,153,000 after acquiring an additional 185,591 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

