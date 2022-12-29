Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VUG opened at $208.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

