Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,089,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $311.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $465.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.