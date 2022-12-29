Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the November 30th total of 790,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 212.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 51,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.