Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,700 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the November 30th total of 518,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $75.19.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.