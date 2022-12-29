Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund stock opened at $168.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.19. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $218.11.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
