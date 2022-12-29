Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 678,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $50,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

