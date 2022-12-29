Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Ventas worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ventas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 979,716 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after acquiring an additional 780,870 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.81 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

