Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($132.98) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verbund from €73.00 ($77.66) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Verbund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

