Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OEZVY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verbund from €73.00 ($77.66) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($132.98) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Verbund stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Verbund has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

