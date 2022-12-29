Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

