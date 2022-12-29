VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) & Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Head to Head Contrast

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banco Comercial Portugues pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. VersaBank pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VersaBank and Banco Comercial Portugues’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $102.93 million 1.98 $17.60 million $0.61 12.30 Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

VersaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VersaBank and Banco Comercial Portugues, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banco Comercial Portugues 0 0 1 0 3.00

VersaBank currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given VersaBank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and Banco Comercial Portugues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 17.14% 6.54% 0.79% Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VersaBank beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

