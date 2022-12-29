Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 6,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 128.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 86,938 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

