VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at VSE

In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

VSE Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSEC opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $576.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

