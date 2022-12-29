VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at VSE
In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE
VSE Price Performance
VSEC opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $576.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.48.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.