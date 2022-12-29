Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00016379 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $73.92 million and $7.06 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.69111335 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $7,666,349.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

