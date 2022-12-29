Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Warby Parker Price Performance
Shares of WRBY opened at $13.01 on Friday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 267,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
