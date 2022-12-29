Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $57.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

