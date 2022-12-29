Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

