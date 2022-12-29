Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Waters Trading Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,823,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT opened at $340.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.07. Waters has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $375.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. Analysts expect that Waters will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.



