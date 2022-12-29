WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 89,984 shares.The stock last traded at $162.20 and had previously closed at $160.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

WD-40 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.56 and a 200 day moving average of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.67%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

