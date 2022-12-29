Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.67% of Welltower worth $196,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Welltower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

