Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158,110 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 50,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 300,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $78.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.