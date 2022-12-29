Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $114.98 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.