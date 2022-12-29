Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,067,000 after purchasing an additional 693,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $260.10 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $403.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

