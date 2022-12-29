Whittier Trust Co. Has $13.33 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,451 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.62. The company has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $578.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

