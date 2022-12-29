Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Cowen raised their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

