Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,247 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

