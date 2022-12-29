Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $241.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

