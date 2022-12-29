Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $70.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

WGO stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after buying an additional 821,490 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

