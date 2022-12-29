Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Winpak Price Performance

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$42.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$35.52 and a twelve month high of C$48.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$394.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$392.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Winpak will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Petri Olavi Leskinen bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,258.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPK. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Further Reading

