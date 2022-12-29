Wrapped Cardano Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,958.47 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.53 billion and $17,958.47 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,511,812,701 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.24853289 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $19,828.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

