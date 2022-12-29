WT Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 28,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 93,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

