Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

