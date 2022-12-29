Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 7,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 71,447 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

NYSE:UNH opened at $528.45 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $493.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $533.94 and a 200-day moving average of $523.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

