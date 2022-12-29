Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $75.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

