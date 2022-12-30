15,583 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,016,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IVW opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $84.82.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

