1,652 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $169.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average is $187.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

