2,206 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,039,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

