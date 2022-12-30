2,832 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 238,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,957.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

BABA opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a PE ratio of 222.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

