800 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

NYSE:NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.69. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

