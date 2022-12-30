Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 195.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.6 %

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

