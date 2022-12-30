Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 277 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

