Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

