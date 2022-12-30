Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $120.57 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

